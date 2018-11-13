Home Nation

Minorities panel chief favours Ram Temple construction for Muslims' peace

Speaking to ANI, Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said it is imperative that Muslims in the country be allowed to live without any fear.

Published: 13th November 2018

ram_temple

The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Minorities chairperson Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi backed construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya so that Muslims can live peacefully in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Rizvi said it is imperative that Muslims in the country be allowed to live without any fear. He further announced that the commission has called for a meeting on November 14 on the matter.

"I have been approached by many leaders of Muslim organisations who agreed that since a mosque cannot be built there under any circumstances, there should not be any objection in allowing a Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. This will ensure Hindus and Muslims to live in harmony in the country," he said.

Reiterating that a Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya for the sake of peace, Rizvi said, "If you ask me about my opinion on the entire episode, I can only say that it is the top court which reserves the right to pass a verdict. If anyhow the court fails to do that, we should seek other options as to how the matter can be sorted. The matter should be sorted as soon as possible."

Of late, both the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have raised the issue pertaining to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the Congress of being the main obstacle in the construction of the temple, a Congress leader from Karnataka Zameer Ahmed has said that if a Ram temple is constructed then a mosque should also be built alongside the temple.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there.

On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing a challenge to the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.

