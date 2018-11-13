Home Nation

No government role in summoning Badals, Akshay Kumar: Amarinder on sacrilege probe

The government's job was to form the SIT as per the unanimous decision of the Assembly, the chief minister said, adding that the onus of investigation was on the probe team now.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

SANGRUR: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Monday his government had no role in the summoning of the Badals and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar by a special investigation team (SIT) probing a sacrilege and police-firing case three years ago.

"The SIT was an independent entity and was functioning without any government interference," Singh said in response to a question after inaugurating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital here.

The government's job was to form the SIT as per the unanimous decision of the Assembly, the chief minister said, adding that the onus of investigation was on the probe team now.

The SIT is probing police firings at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot in 2015 after a series of sacrilege incidents in the state.

Two persons were killed in the firing at Behbal Kalan.

On Sunday, it had summoned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal and actor Akshay Kumar.

To a question on the ongoing teachers' protest, the chief minister said the government had given a fair offer to teachers to either join regular services as probationers or continue on contract basis.

He added that it was up to them to accept or reject the offer.

On the issue of shortage of doctors in government hospitals, he said as many as 588 doctors would be posted shortly in all hospitals.

The chief minister said he was in favour of posting of doctors close to their place of residence to ensure more effective functioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Akshay Kumar Punjab Sacrilege Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp