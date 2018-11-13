Home Nation

PM Modi admitted to theft in Rafale deal before SC, says Rahul Gandhi 

Rahul alleged that in his affidavit, Modi had admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket.

Published: 13th November 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and changes in the contract without asking the Indian Air Force.

On Monday, the Centre submitted a 14-page document titled "Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order" to the Supreme Court. 

Modi ji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket. The picture is still to come my friend," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a media report, alleging that the government in its affidavit before the Supreme Court has thrown up more "wrong doings" in the Rafale deal.

The Centre disclosed to the Supreme Court the pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets that were negotiated on "better terms" and said it "completely followed" the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 and secured approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

ALSO READ: Delay by UPA government in finalising MMRCA process necessitated Rafale deal: Centre tells SC

The submission by the Centre was made in the 14-page document that has since been made public.

However, the pricing details provided in a sealed cover remained in the custody of the top court.

The court will peruse both the documents and take up the matter on Wednesday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal Rahul Gandhi  Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp