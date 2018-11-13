PMAY-G implementation faces a peculiar problem

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A peculiar problem is staring the rural development ministry's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). The ministry has written to 22 states and Union Territories seeking a status report on the phase 1 of the programme to disburse funds for the second phase.

"For smooth implementation of PMAY-G, timely flow of funds to the beneficiary is one of the prerequisites. Non-availability of funds in the state nodal account might adversely affect the progress of construction of houses thereby impacting the timely achievement of the target of completion of 1 crore houses. I would like to bring to your kind notice that your state has not submitted proposal, complete in all respects, for the release of the second installment of 2017-18. It is mentioned that sufficient funds are available at the ministry to meet the demands of states," joint secretary (rural housing) Prasant Kumar said in his letter.

The letter has been sent to the rural development department of states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Maharashtra among others.

Ministry officials say that this is probably the first time that the ministry has to write to the states saying they have funds but are finding it difficult to disburse them.

"We have seen many a time that states complain about not receiving central funds for the implementation of certain schemes. However, this time the onus is on them. They (the states) will have to file their status reports soon or the Centre's vision of 'Housing for all' by 2020 will not be realised," a ministry official said.