Home Nation

Sabarimala row: Union Minister Alphons welcomes SC decision to hear review petitions

The apex court has refused to stay its verdict but agreed to hear in an open court on January 22 a batch of review petitions in the matter.

Published: 13th November 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister K J Alphons Tuesday welcomed the Supreme court's decision to hear review petitions against its verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, saying in democracy people are paramount and of prime importance.

The apex court has refused to stay its verdict but agreed to hear in an open court on January 22 a batch of review petitions in the matter.

There are around 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement.

"I think it is a very good decision. I think Kerala is united on this issue and therefore, I am happy that the Supreme Court has decided to review the entire issue," Alphons said.

He said in democracy, people are paramount and of prime importance. The review petitions against the September 28 verdict were taken up 'in-chamber' by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, has said that judgment is "absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse.

" Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the apex court verdict.

The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding females from worshipping the deity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K J Alphons Sabarimala verdict Sabarimala temple Lord Ayyappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp