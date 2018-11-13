Senior staff of Air India SATS, SriLankan Airlines held at Delhi Airport for smuggling gold

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior employees of Air India SATS and SriLankan Airlines are among three men held for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 14 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.

It said an Indian man was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Sunday.

He was apprehended in the toilet of international arrival hall while handing over smuggled gold to one airport staff working as a duty manager for AISATS, Delhi, it said.

"A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger and airport staff resulted in the recovery of four gold bars total weighing 464 grams having market value of Rs 14.39 lakh," the statement issued by the customs said.

Air India SATS or AISATS is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited, and Singapore-based SATS Limited, a gateway services and food solutions provider in Asia.

The SriLankan Airlines staff, working as a station security coordinator, was also apprehended for assisting the said passenger in smuggling of the recovered gold, it said, without citing further details.

"Further the staff of AISATS and SriLankan Airlines have admitted their role in smuggling of similar quantity of gold previously on one occasion. Therefore, it is apparent that they have actively conspired to smuggle gold having total tariff value of Rs 27.42 lakh," the customs department said, adding that all the three accused have been placed under arrest.