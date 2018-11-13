Home Nation

Shiv Sena raises tigress Avni killing issue in cabinet meet, seeks probe

Senior BJP leader and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, said he was not aware of the issue being discussed during the meeting.

Published: 13th November 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The issue of tigress Avni's killing figured in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting on Tuesday with senior Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam seeking a judicial inquiry into the case.

Senior BJP leader and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, said he was not aware of the issue being discussed during the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting, Kadam said he raised the issue of the tigress' killing and demanded a judicial probe.

When contacted, Mungantiwar said, "When I came for the meeting, nobody spoke about it. I am not aware if the issue was raised in my absence".

READ| Tigress Avni was shot from behind, says expert's report

The BJP-led state government has come under fire over the death of the tigress, who was believed to have turned a man-eater and killed 13 people in the last two years in Yavatmal district.

The big cat was shot dead in an operation in a forest in Yavatmal district last Friday.

The killing of T1, as the tigress was officially known, led to an outrage among animal lovers and wildlife organisations. Shiv Sena chief president Uddhav Thackeray had described as "farce" the committee constituted by the state government to probe the killing of Avni.

He had demanded that a panel be formed under a retired judge to probe the tigress' killing. "Those who had given the 'supari' (contract) to kill the tigress have been made members of the (probe) committee. The committee set up is a farce," Thackeray had said on Saturday.

Taking a dig at senior ally BJP, Thackeray said if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backed state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar saying he could not be held responsible for the killing, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi take credit for the surgical strike, when he had not himself conducted it.

The state government had Friday constituted a four-member committee, comprising wildlife experts and officials, to conduct an "in-depth" probe into the tigress' killing.

READ| Tigress Avni's killing: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari backs Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir

It is headed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest S H Patil. It includes Wildlife Institute of India member Habib Bilal, Wildlife Conservation Trust chairman Anish Andheriya and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Nitin Kakodkar, an official statement from the forest department issued earlier said.

The committee will probe if established protocols and standard operating practices were followed in the case, and submit a report to the government. Union minister Maneka Gandhi had lashed out at the state government over Avni's killing and dubbed it as a "ghastly murder".

Avni was the mother of two 10-month-old cubs.

The Maharashtra government, however, defended itself calling the incident "sad but necessary" after the tigress attacked forest staff trying to tranquilise it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Tigress Avni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp