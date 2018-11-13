Two Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two Naxals were gunned down Monday evening in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Two other rebels were caught from the encounter site, an official said.

The gunfight took place in forests near a village under Pushpal police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after discharging election-related duty, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

A group of ultras opened fire on the DRG team near Mudwal village, located 500 km from state capital Raipur, triggering the gun-battle, he said.

After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxals were recovered from the site, Meena said, adding that two firearms were also seized.

Two others Naxals were caught alive from the spot, the police officer said.

Sukma is one of the eight Naxal-affected districts where polling was held Monday in the first phase of elections covering 18 assembly seats.