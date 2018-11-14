Article on practice of ‘confessions’ kicks up a storm 

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Priests are required to confess for converting the Utopian idea of ‘heaven’ of the complicated minds of human beings to satisfy their sexual desires... Women should scream that we are not ready to confess.”

This controversial excerpt against the Christian practice of confessions published in a government journal in Kerala has kicked up a storm.

Taking note of the matter, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday directed state authorities to file a detailed report in the matter, saying that the “malicious act” has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Acting on a complaint filed by Reverand M Soosa Pakiam of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, who said the Catholic believers were deeply pained and anguished by the article published in Vinjana Kairali, a monthly publication of Kerala Bhasha Institute. The Malayalam article, headlined ‘Lajjikkappedan (To be Ashamed)’ first appeared in August, but allegedly the objectionable content of the article was again published in the October issue.

The complaint says the article has made comments “insulting and denigrating the sacrament of ‘Confession’, which is considered as very sacred” by the Christians. “It is highly deplorable and objectionable that a state government institution like Bhasha Institute is becoming part of the propaganda which spreads religious hatred and enmity in society,” the complaint says.

The NCM has written to Kerala’s director general of police and chief secretary to investigate the matter and file a detailed report within a week.

In July, too, the panel had taken note of a similar matter when the National Commission for Women had demanded a ban on the practice of confessions in the wake of two scandals where priests allegedly misused the practice to blackmail and sexually abuse women.

George Kurian, the minority commission’s vice-chairperson, had vehemently opposed the demand and wrote to the Prime Minister and the home minister.