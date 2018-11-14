Centre’s housing scheme faces money problem

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A peculiar problem threatens to derail implementation of the rural development ministry’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). The ministry has written to 22 states and Union Territories (UTs), seeking a status report on the phase 1 of the programme to disburse funds for the second phase.

“For smooth implementation of PMAY-G, timely flow of funds to the beneficiary is one of the prerequisites. Non-availability of funds in the state nodal account might adversely affect the progress of construction of houses, thereby impacting the timely achievement of the target of completion of 1 crore houses. I would like to bring to your kind notice that your state has not submitted (the) proposal, complete in all respects, for the release of the second installment of 2017-18. It is mentioned that sufficient funds are available at the ministry to meet the demands of states,” joint secretary (rural housing) Prasant Kumar said in his letter to the states and UTs.

The letter has been sent to the rural development department of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Maharashtra among others.

Ministry officials say that this is probably the first time that the ministry is finding it difficult to disburse funds. “We have seen states complain about not receiving central funds. However, this time, the onus is on them. Unless they file their status reports soon, the Centre’s vision of ‘Housing for all’ by 2020 will not be realised,” an official said.