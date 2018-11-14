CM Raghubar Das to declare Jharkhand open defecation free

By Express News Service

RANCHI: TO mark the 18th Foundation Day of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das will distribute assets worth Rs Rs 1,000 crore among the people on November 15. The chief minister will also hand over appointment letters to 2,000 youths and announce a separate Tribal Affairs Department for the development of tribals in the state.

The official said that the chief minister, on the occasion, will also announce Jharkhand as Open Defecation Free (ODF) state and release a coffee table book based on the topic. A presentation will also be given on complete electrification of five districts in Jharkhand.

“The chief minister will announce several infrastructural projects for different districts, including cold storage for Gumla, colleges in Pakur, Dumka, Latehar and Simdega, solid waste management plant for Pakur and Sahebganj and also inaugurate several projects which have already been completed at a combined expense of around Rs 1,000 crore,” said a senior official in the state government, requesting anonymity.

Besides that, assets will also be distributed among the people and appointment letters will be handed over to plus-2 teachers, the official added.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest as BJP National President Amit Shah has expressed his inability to take part in the grand ceremony to be organised at Morhabadi Maidaan in Ranchi.