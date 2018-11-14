Congress in another RSS controversy, as BJP tweets video of Kamal Nath addressing Muslim leaders

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Even as the controversy over Congress’s poll manifesto promise of banning RSS shakhas in government premises is yet to die down, the opposition party is in the mid of yet another controversy pertaining to the BJP’s parent outfit.

The ruling BJP tweeted on Wednesday a video of MP Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath addressing a group of Muslim leaders. In the around one minute long video, Nath is seen telling the Muslim leaders about how the RSS workers polarize votes for the BJP on communal lines.

“I know what the RSS workers do, particularly as I’ve been told about how they work in my constituency Chhindwara, which neighbours Nagpur. They only have a single slogan of two lines for local residents, if Hindus have to vote then vote for Hindu lion Modi and if Muslims have to vote then vote for Congress. This two-liner is their prime strategy,” Nath, the nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara is seen telling in the video.

The "fancy dress Hindus" are exposed yet again ..Kamalnath ji promises the Muslim clerics that the Congress will surely deal with the Hindus after the election ..for now the Muslims should stand with the Congress!

“You’ll have to be alert about such designs, we’ll easily deal with them (RSS workers), but you’ll have to exercise restraint till the day of polling,” Nath is seen telling further in the video.

Responding to the BJP tweeting the video, the MP Congress chief said “what’s objectionable in the video, I’m just appealing the audience to stay alert against those who are working to divide the society on communal lines,” said Nath on Wednesday.

A few days back, the BJP leaders had tweeted another video of Kamal Nath, in which he was seen telling at a meeting about being least bothered about the criminal records of candidates, if those candidates were winnable.

The Congress had then lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the video had been doctored.