Gujarat: Woman sexually assaulted, thrown out of moving car; succumbs to injuries

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and thrown out of a moving car, following which she died of her injuries at a hospital in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when the victim, who worked as a nurse, was on her way to the Sayla Community Health Centre (CHC), located around 125 km from here, to report to work, an official of the Sayla police station said.

While she was heading to the CHC from Vata Vachh village, a man, identified as Shantubhai Darbar, offered her a lift in his car, the official said.

"After she took the lift, the accused allegedly assaulted her sexually. When she resisted his move, the man thrashed her and threw her out of the moving car. She fell on the road and received head injuries," he said.

The woman was taken to the Sayla CHC, where she died Tuesday night while undergoing treatment, the official said.

A hunt was launched for the accused and an FIR registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 354 (sexual assault), he added.

Gujarat woman killed Rape

