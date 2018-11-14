Home Nation

IAF officers assist Supreme Court on Rafale deal case

The officers appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sought their assistance in the case.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale

Rafale Fighter Jet. (Photo | Official Dassualt aviation website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari and two other officers from Indian Air Force appeared in the Supreme Court Wednesday to assist it on the issue of the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

"We are dealing with the requirements of the Air Force and would like to ask an Air Force officer on Rafale jets. We want to hear from an Air force officer and not the official of the Defence Ministry on the issue," the bench said when the Attorney General began his arguments on behalf of the Centre in the pre-lunch session Wednesday.

READ| Rafale hearing in SC: Let IAF speak up as the case is about its needs, says court

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, asked the officials about latest induction in the Air Force.

They told the bench that Sukhoi 30s is the latest to be inducted which is a 3.5 generation aircraft and added that they do not have 4th or 5th generation aircraft.

The top court then said that "it means there has been no induction of aircrafts since 1985". The hearing on the pleas seeking probe in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal is currently underway.

Comments(1)

  • Murthy
    Our present S.C. is in serious error in wanting to hear from Air Force Officers on why Jet Fighters were purchased. This 'second guessing' of a Government decision is against the Doctrine of Separation of Powers under our Constitution.
    16 days ago reply
