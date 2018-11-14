ISRO's 'Bahubali' puts communication satellite GSAT-29 in orbit; Mission Moon next

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

SRIHARIKOTA: India’s space programme took a giant leap on Wednesday with the successful launch of GSLV MkIII-D2 mission carrying communication satellite GSAT-29. With the success of this flight, the developmental phase of GSLV MkIII vehicle programme has been completed and the vehicle’s operational phase will begin. This is significant because the same rocket will be used for upcoming ‘iconic’ Chandrayaan-2 launch, scheduled for January, and even the human spacecraft mission planned by 2021 end.

Standing 43.5 meter tall with a lift-off mass of 641 tons, India’s heaviest rocket lifted-off from Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota (in Andhra Pradesh) at 5.08 pm roaring into clear blue skies. About 17 minutes later, the vehicle injected the satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) as planned. After injection, ISRO’s Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, three orbit raising manoeuvres will be executed to position the satellite in the Geostationary Orbit at its designated location.

Though India Meteorological Department in its afternoon bulletin, just hours before the launch, said squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely to commence along south Andhra Pradesh coast from Wednesday evening, weather remained calm and pleasant making it perfect for the launch of ‘fat boy’ or ‘Bahubali’ as GSLV MkIII is being referred.

After the successful launch, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said: “India has achieved significant milestone with our heaviest launcher lifting off the heaviest satellite from the Indian soil. The launch vehicle has precisely placed the satellite in its intended orbit. I congratulate entire ISRO team for this achievement.”

V Somanath, Director, VSSC, said GSLV MkIII is the vehicle for the future and efforts are on to enhance the payload carrying capacity of the launcher further with semi-cryogenic stage.

Jayakumar B, Mission Director, GSLV Mark III, said it is the guidance of the mentors at ISRO that helped the team to march ahead while facing obstacles.

90% work by pvt Industry

ISRO Chairman complimented the Indian Industry, which carried out 85-90 per cent of the work related to both the launcher and the satellite. He said the role of industry in future missions will also be equally significant.

100 Gbps internet speed by next September

The successful launch of GSAT-29 on Wednesday will propel India’s Internet bandwidth significantly. According to ISRO, by September next year, India will achieve 100 Gbps) speed on par with any developed country.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said GSAT-29 is one of the four high throughput satellites, whose combination will help India achieve 100 Gbps under Digital India programme. Out of the four, GSAT-19 was put in orbit earlier this year, while GSAT-11 is scheduled to be launched on December 4 and GSAT-20 is expected to be launched next year.