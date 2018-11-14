Home Nation

ISRO's 'Bahubali' puts communication satellite GSAT-29 in orbit; Mission Moon next

The 43.4-metre rocket weighing about 640 tonne rushed to the blue skies with thick orange flame at its rear.

Published: 14th November 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

GSAT-29.(Photo |ISRO)

By S V Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: India’s space programme took a giant leap on Wednesday with the successful launch of GSLV MkIII-D2 mission carrying communication satellite GSAT-29. With the success of this flight, the developmental phase of GSLV MkIII vehicle programme has been completed and the vehicle’s operational phase will begin. This is significant because the same rocket will be used for upcoming ‘iconic’ Chandrayaan-2 launch, scheduled for January, and even the human spacecraft mission planned by 2021 end.

ALSO READ: India’s human space programme gets a fillip

Standing 43.5 meter tall with a lift-off mass of 641 tons, India’s heaviest rocket lifted-off from Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota (in Andhra Pradesh) at 5.08 pm roaring into clear blue skies. About 17 minutes later, the vehicle injected the satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) as planned. After injection, ISRO’s Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, three orbit raising manoeuvres will be executed to position the satellite in the Geostationary Orbit at its designated location. 

Though India Meteorological Department in its afternoon bulletin, just hours before the launch, said squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely to commence along south Andhra Pradesh coast from Wednesday evening, weather remained calm and pleasant making it perfect for the launch of ‘fat boy’ or ‘Bahubali’ as GSLV MkIII is being referred. 

After the successful launch, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said: “India has achieved significant milestone with our heaviest launcher lifting off the heaviest satellite from the Indian soil. The launch vehicle has precisely placed the satellite in its intended orbit. I congratulate entire ISRO team for this achievement.” 
V Somanath, Director, VSSC, said GSLV MkIII is the vehicle for the future and efforts are on to enhance the payload carrying capacity of the launcher further with semi-cryogenic stage. 

Jayakumar B, Mission Director, GSLV Mark III, said it is the guidance of the mentors at ISRO that helped the team to march ahead while facing obstacles.

90% work by pvt Industry
ISRO Chairman complimented the Indian Industry, which carried out 85-90 per cent of the work related to both the launcher and the satellite. He said the role of industry in future missions will also be equally significant.

100 Gbps internet speed by next September
The successful launch of GSAT-29 on Wednesday will propel India’s Internet bandwidth significantly. According to ISRO, by September next year, India will achieve 100 Gbps) speed on par with any developed country. 

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said GSAT-29 is one of the four high throughput satellites, whose combination will help India achieve 100 Gbps under Digital India programme.  Out of the four, GSAT-19 was put in orbit earlier this year, while GSAT-11 is scheduled to be launched on December 4 and GSAT-20 is expected to be launched next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GSAT-29 Sriharikota ISRO rocket launch

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • swa
    The space scientists found a good weather window to launch India's heaviest satellite so far. The confidence
    16 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp