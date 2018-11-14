Jammu and Kashmir: Four people hijack car at gunpoint near Punjab border, high alert in Pathankot 

By UNI

JAMMU: Alert has been sounded in Pathankot-Kathua region on Punjab-J&K border after four persons hijacked a car at gunpoint in Madhopur.

"As per initial reports, four persons hijacked a car having J&K registration (JK02AW-0922) Silver Colour, Innova from Madhopur between Punjab-Kathua," police sources here said.

They said that as per driver, identified as Raj Kumar, the resident of Saza, district Doda, four persons hired the taxi from Jammu for Pathankot and on reaching Madhopur, they pointed a revolver at him and fled away with the vehicle.

"Alert has been sounded and a manhunt launched in Pathankot and other adjoining areas to track them with the vehicle," they said.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of J&K Police said that initially, nothing cannot be said whether the hijackers were terrorists or it is a foul play by some mischievous persons. "We are in regular touch with the Punjab Police," they added.