Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Court orders seizure of land of Brajesh Thakur's wife

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court here has directed to seize a total of 40 decimal of land belonging to the wife of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Asha Thakur's 40 decimal of land is spread over various parts of Muzaffarpur district.

She is a member of the Brajesh Thakur-led NGO, "Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti", which used to run the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The court of District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail also passed an order Monday, asking the other members of the NGO to furnish the details of their assets, including ancestral properties.

The court thus initiated the seizure process of the assets of the other members of the NGO in the light of the Supreme Court order in connection with the case.

The district magistrate also issued a direction to seize the 28 vehicles of the NGO.

Additional Registrar Sanjay Kumar Gogalia was appointed the receiver for the seized properties.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at the shelter home run by Thakur came to light after Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar to the state government in April.

The audit was ordered by the Bihar government, which filed an FIR against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31.

A medical report confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates of the home.

Brajesh Thakur has been shifted from Bihar to a jail in Punjab, following a Supreme Court order.