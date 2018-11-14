Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Court orders seizure of land of Brajesh Thakur's wife

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at the shelter home run by Thakur came to light after Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes.

Published: 14th November 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

shelter home

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court here has directed to seize a total of 40 decimal of land belonging to the wife of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Asha Thakur's 40 decimal of land is spread over various parts of Muzaffarpur district.

She is a member of the Brajesh Thakur-led NGO, "Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti", which used to run the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The court of District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail also passed an order Monday, asking the other members of the NGO to furnish the details of their assets, including ancestral properties.

The court thus initiated the seizure process of the assets of the other members of the NGO in the light of the Supreme Court order in connection with the case.

The district magistrate also issued a direction to seize the 28 vehicles of the NGO.

Additional Registrar Sanjay Kumar Gogalia was appointed the receiver for the seized properties.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at the shelter home run by Thakur came to light after Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar to the state government in April.

The audit was ordered by the Bihar government, which filed an FIR against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31.

A medical report confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates of the home.

Brajesh Thakur has been shifted from Bihar to a jail in Punjab, following a Supreme Court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur shelter home rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp