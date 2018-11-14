NRI marriages: Notice to Centre on duped wives’ plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by a group of women abandoned by their NRI husbands seeking protection of their rights.

Eight women from Delhi, Pune, Bathinda in Punjab and Puducherry have jointly raised the issue of marriage frauds committed by NRI men in their petition.

Hearing the petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the Centre and other authorities concerned asking them to file a reply. The court directed the Centre to respond within six weeks indicating the feasibility of having a policy on the issue.

The petitioners also highlighted the issue of inefficient process in issuing look out circulars and non-bailable warrants against NRI husbands who dupe or abandon their wives. Police are allegedly lax in following up the process in such cases. In many cases, the whereabouts of husbands abroad remain unknown for years.

The petitioners also sought guidelines to enable service of summons and warrants on NRI husbands electronically through email, whatsapp etc.

