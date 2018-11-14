Number of Indians going to US for studies rising

Home Nation

The number of Indians studying in the United States has risen by 5.4 per cent since last year, says the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released in the US. 

Published: 14th November 2018

AP file image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of Indians studying in the United States has risen by 5.4 per cent since last year, says the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released in the US. 
Nearly 2 lakh Indians are currently studying in the US, says the report prepared by the Institute of International Education.

Overall, the US hosts over 1 million foreign students. The Institute has been conducting annual statistical surveys on international students in the US since its establishment in 1919. 
Only two countries, China and India, sent more students to the US in 2017-18 than the previous year.  Last year, too, India was second only to China in sending students to the US. South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Canada are the others among  top five countries from where highest numbers of students go to the US for studies.
Among the top five countries, only China’s and India’s numbers have shown an increase; while S. Korea’s numbers have dropped by 7 per cent, S Arabia’s and Canada’s have dropped 15 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. In fact, 12 of the top 25 countries have shown declining number of students going to the US.
The top American universities that host international students are New York University, University of Southern California, Boston’s North-eastern University, Columbia University and  Arizona State University.

Speaking at the US-Indian Educational Foundation, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Joseph Pomper said, “Looking at the past 10 years of data, the number of Indians going to the United States has doubled. The reasons are clear: Indian students are looking for a great education and the United States continues to offer this.”

Pomper said that the US embassy continued to see well-qualified Indians applying to study in the country.

