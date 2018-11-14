Home Nation

President Kovind, PM Modi, Sonia pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 129th birth anniversary.

He remained in office until his death in 1964.

CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and BJP senior leader LK Advani after paying tributes to first PM of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his 129th birth anniversary in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Gandhi paid their respects to Nehru at Shantivan.

"Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the President Kovind .

Modi recalled Nehru's contribution in India's freedom struggle and during his tenure as prime minister.

"Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister," he tweeted.

Tricolour balloons were released amid playing of bands and singing of patriotic songs by school children at Nehru's memorial Shantivan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan led parliamentarians in paying tributes to the first prime minister at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Besides Mahajan, senior leaders L K Advani, Sonia Gandhi, Gulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Union minister Vijay Goel, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda among others paid homage to Nehru.

