Railways do away with flexi fare in some trains from March 2019

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eastern and South Eastern Railways have decided to withdraw flexi fare on an experimental basis in some premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express that suffer from poor patronage, officials said on Tuesday.

The Railways ministry has decided to rationalise the flexi fare scheme in these trains with effect from March 15, 2019 on an experimental basis, the officials said.

SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said that flexi-fare will be withdrawn for six months in some trains that have average monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent.

Trains having an average monthly occupancy between 50 and 75 per cent will witness discontinuation of flexi fares in the lean period of three months in some of them, he said.

The maximum current cap of 1.5 times would be reduced to 1.4 times in all classes, Ghosh said.

"To increase the occupancy of less patronised classes like the 2nd AC, 3rd AC and AC chair car, graded discount of 20 per cent on the last fare will be given for all trains with flexi fare and Humsafar trains where occupancy of a particular class is less than 60 per cent four days prior to the scheduled departure of the train," he said.

Flexi fare has been fully withdrawn in 12277 Howrah Puri Shatabdi Express for journey commencing from March 15, 2019 for six months on experimental basis, he said.

Flexi fare would be withdrawn during the three months of February, March and August in 12020 Ranchi Howrah Shatabdi Express, 12278 Puri Howrah Shatabdi Express and 12453 Ranchi New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Ghosh said.

Flexi fare has been withdrawn for a fortnight from March 15, 2019 to March 31, 2019 on experimental basis in 12041 HowrahNew Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and 12042 New JalpaiguriHowrah Shatabdi Express, Eastern Railway spokesman S Mahapatra said.