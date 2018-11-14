School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Sikkim

By PTI

GANGTOK: A teacher of a private school in Sikkim's East District was arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old-girl, a police officer said Wednesday.

The teacher was arrested on Tuesday night after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint at Pakyong police station against him, the officer said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against the accused teacher, he said.

The girl was staying in the school's hostel and the accused teacher who was also the hostel in-charge had been sexually assaulting her for many months, the officer said quoting the complaint lodged by the parents of the girl.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents about it. The parents lodged a complaint at the Pakyong police station, he added.