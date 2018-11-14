Home Nation

School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Sikkim

The teacher was arrested on Tuesday night after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint at Pakyong police station against him.

Published: 14th November 2018 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

For representational purposes

By PTI

GANGTOK: A teacher of a private school in Sikkim's East District was arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old-girl, a police officer said Wednesday.

The teacher was arrested on Tuesday night after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint at Pakyong police station against him, the officer said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against the accused teacher, he said.

The girl was staying in the school's hostel and the accused teacher who was also the hostel in-charge had been sexually assaulting her for many months, the officer said quoting the complaint lodged by the parents of the girl.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents about it. The parents lodged a complaint at the Pakyong police station, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikkim teacher arrested Sexual harassment Sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp