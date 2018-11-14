Home Nation

Sensible of Ram Madhav to clear air on government formation in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

As per the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the state would go under direct President's Rule on December 19 if the present situation continues.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah Wednesday said it was sensible of BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav to clear the air about government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under governor's rule since June.

The former chief minister was reacting to Madhav's statement that the BJP had decided the governor's rule should continue in the state for some more time.

"Sensible to clear the air about imminent government formation. There are far too many middlemen and power hungry people trying to convince everyone in J&K that their entry into the secretariat is imminent," Abdullah tweeted.

At a function in Kathua Tuesday night, Madhav had reportedly said that since the governor's rule was imposed in the state there had been development in all sectors.

"Even the public is happy. So, the party has decided that the governor's rule should continue for some more time," he had said.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under the governor's rule on June 19 after the BJP pulled out of its coalition with the PDP and no alternative front staked claim for government formation.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was placed in suspended animation, leaving doors open for efforts for fresh government formation.

As per the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the state would go under direct President's Rule on December 19 if the present situation continues.

