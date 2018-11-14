Home Nation

SUV snatched by four near Pathanakot, police not ruling out terror angle

Sources said that all the four accused had hired the taxi from Jammu to Amritsar in Punjab and they had dinner at a restaurant near Samba in Jammu where they picked up a quarrel with the owner.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A high alert has been sounded in the border police districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Batala in Punjab after four Puneaking men snatched a Toyota Innova vehicle on Tuesday night from near Madhopur on Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir border.

Sources said that all the four accused had hired the taxi from Jammu to Amritsar in Punjab and they had dinner at a restaurant near Samba in Jammu where they picked up a quarrel with the owner. After leaving the restaurant one of the accused complained of vomiting and the driver stopped the vehicle near Madhopur in Punjab and then another accused pointed a gun at the driver Raj Kumar and pushed him out of the vehicle.

Then Raj Kumar rang up the police control room following which Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot Vivek Sheel Soni and other senior police officials reached the spot. Within an hour of the incident, nine check posts were set-up up on the Pathankot-Gurdaspur-Batala-Amritsar highway. Now the Punjab Police had sent a team to Sambha in Jammu. The hotel owner was also questioned by the police. Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar did not rule out a terror angle and said a massive manhunt had been launched to nab the accused.

``We are not in a position to take any risks, especially after the January 2016 terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force station. We have formed six teams and information has been sought from the two toll barriers located on the Gurdaspur-Pathankot and Batala-Amritsar highways.''

In 2016, terrorists, who had launched attacks on the Pathankot Air base, had snatched a Punjab police officer's car to get to the air base.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SUV steal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp