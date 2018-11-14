Home Nation

Swadeshi Jagran Manch reminds Modi of 2019 elections, asks not to join RCEP

Reminding the approaching elections in 2019, the RSS affiliate warned the Prime Minister that the RCEP could jeopardize the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Published: 14th November 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even while Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Singapore to take part in the regional comprehensive economic partnership (RCEP), the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch cautioned him form hurrying into such trade pact.

Reminding the approaching elections in 2019, the RSS affiliate warned the Prime Minister that the RCEP could jeopardize the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which employ a large number of the people in the country. "This letter has reference to RCEP Ministerial Summit which you are joining in Singapore. On the outset, we wish to caution you that the RCEP presents a major threat and not an opportunity for India," the SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan stated in the letter to the Prime Minister.

The SJM, while noting that India is reportedly being asked to improve its offer to RCEP partners, including the ASEAN, China, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea, stressed on adverse trade balance with Beijing.

"India has major challenges from China in industrial goods. China already accounts for about half India's total trade deficit. Even with 74 per cent of goods offered at zero duty, which is India's current offer, the prevailing deficit will increase manifold and also threaten India's manufacturing growth potential," said Majahan in the letter, while adding that the survival of Indian SMEs would be in a jeopardy. The SJM also stated that Indian agriculture and dairy sectors would be totally vulnerable with competition from Australia and New Zealand.

"It is clear these countries will ask for specific access to these markets. After India-ASEAN FTA, our deficit with ASEAN, especially in plantation products has already increased and destroyed several plantations in the southern parts of the country, while making workers unemployed," rued Mahajan. The SJM further stated in the letter that the RCEP is not in the interest of the people of the country. "There is no sector, no constituency, or no region in India that will benefit from the RCEP. Given the impending elections in 2019, it will be a disaster for the government to sign or even makes commitments giving concessions on specific chapters," warned Mahajan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Narendra Modi Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp