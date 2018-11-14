Three soldiers, porter killed in Pakistan sniper fire in four days

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least three soldiers and an army porter have been killed and four security men injured in Pakistani troops sniper fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir in last four days.

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian was killed and Havaldar Mary Mathu injured in Pakistan army sniper fire at LoC in Sonawali Gali along Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in Poonch district on Monday.

Both the soldiers were hit while they were manning their posts on the LoC.

Earlier, on November 11, 29 year old Naik Gosavi Keshav Somgir R/o Maharashtra was killed in sniper fire from Pakistan troops in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“The soldiers and officers have been directed to wear the body protective gear while on guard duty and patrol on the LoC and avoid going in the open,” an army officer said.