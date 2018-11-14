Home Nation

Three soldiers, porter killed in Pakistan sniper fire in four days

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian was killed and Havaldar Mary Mathu injured in Pakistan army sniper fire at LoC in Sonawali Gali along Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in Poonch district on Monday.

Published: 14th November 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

File image of army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least three soldiers and an army porter have been killed and four security men injured in Pakistani troops sniper fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir in last four days.

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian was killed and Havaldar Mary Mathu injured in Pakistan army sniper fire at LoC in Sonawali Gali along Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in Poonch district on Monday.

Both the soldiers were hit while they were manning their posts on the LoC.
Earlier, on November 11, 29 year old Naik Gosavi Keshav Somgir R/o Maharashtra was killed in sniper fire from Pakistan troops in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“The soldiers and officers have been directed to wear the body protective gear while on guard duty and patrol on the LoC and avoid going in the open,” an army officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
soldiers killed LoC firing sniper firing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp