Twitter suspends two fake Election Commission accounts

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Wednesday suspended two fake accounts running in the name of the Election Commission of India (EC) after the poll panel reported them.

The fake accounts had a huge following with one of them having 4,751 followers. This account used the EC logo as well as the Twitter handle @Election Comm. The other account used @Dalit Federation as its handle.

The EC, notably, does not have its own Twitter account.

"These were fake accounts running in the name of EC and were misleading the public. The media division of the EC asked Twitter to take decisive action on them," an EC official said.

"Although there were no tweets from these accounts, they had large following," the official added.