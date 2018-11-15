Home Nation

Haryana Governor Narayan Arya gives nod for prosecution of former CM Hooda in AJL case

In May 2016, the state vigilance bureau had registered a case against Hooda and others on charges of cheating and corruption in allotment of land to the AJL.

Published: 15th November 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda gestures during a meeting. (PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya Thursday gave sanction to prosecution of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the case of re-allotment of a plot to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that owned the Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper in Panchkula in 2005.

In May 2016, the state vigilance bureau had registered a case against Hooda and others on charges of cheating and corruption in allotment of land to the AJL in Panchkula by Haryana Urban and Development Authority (HUDA).

AJL was the publisher of the National Herald newspaper in 2005. In 2011, AJL's ownership was transferred to Young India Limited, in which Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are shareholders and directors.

Hooda was chairman of HUDA at the time of allotment of the plot. Last year, the case was transferred by the government to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the apex agency registered the case against Hooda for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and misuse of official position. 

Sources said that it is alleged that AJL was allotted a plot in Panchkula in 1982 on which no construction took place till 1992. Then HUDA took back possession of the plot. The same plot was re-allotted to AJL more than original rates in 2005 by allegedly violating the norms by Hooda who was then Chairman of HUDA. The AJL was re-allotted a plot (no C-17), measuring 3,360 square meters, in Sector 6 of Panchkula on June 29, 2005.

In July 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Hooda allegedly misused his official position and illegally re-allotted a plot in 2005 to AJL. Hooda termed it as politically motivated and said the decision to allot the plot to the AJL was taken by the entire HUDA and not by a single individual. He denied any wrongdoing in the case and put forth that he had full faith in the judiciary.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala had written letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in which he had demanded registration of a criminal case against Hooda and AJL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AJL case Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp