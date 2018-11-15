INLD feud worsens as Ajay Chautala expelled

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The family feud in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) escalated on Wednesday after patriarch and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala expelled elder son and secretary general of the party’s state unit Ajay Singh Chautala from the primary membership of the party.His grandsons — Member of Parliament from Hisar, Dushyant Chautala and his younger brother Digvijay Chautala — had also been expelled two weeks ago. The move is set to sour ties between Ajay and his younger brother Abhay even more.

INLD state president Ashok Arora on Wednesday announced the decision in the presence of Abhay, the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly. Arora also showed a letter signed by Chautala in this regard. Reading the letter on behalf of Chautala, he said Ajay Chautala has been expelled for running parallel activities in the name of the party and also holding an unconstitutional meeting of the state executive.

He said on November 12, Om Prakash Chautala had asked him to take action against Ajay when the latter had called an “unconstitutional” meeting of the INLD state executive.”But we took taken the decision to expel Ajay Chautala today,’’ he said.

Arora said, “As per the party constitution, only national president Om Prakash Chautala or state president or someone authorised by them has the right to call a meeting of the state executive.”“Thus party has decided to expel Ajay Chautala from the primary membership of the party, as he has been involved in anti-party activities,” he said. Both Dushyant and Digvijay had refused to accept the order of their expulsion say it was not signed by the patriarch.