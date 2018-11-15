Home Nation

INLD feud worsens as Ajay Chautala expelled

INLD state president Ashok Arora on Wednesday announced the decision in the presence of Abhay, the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly.  

Published: 15th November 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

INLD president Om Prakash Chautala expelled elder son and secretary general of the party’s state unit Ajay Singh Chautala from the primary membership of the party. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The family feud in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) escalated on Wednesday after patriarch and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala expelled elder son and secretary general of the party’s state unit Ajay Singh Chautala from the primary membership of the party.His grandsons — Member of Parliament from Hisar, Dushyant Chautala and his younger brother Digvijay Chautala — had also been expelled two weeks ago. The move is set to sour ties between Ajay and his younger brother Abhay even more.    

INLD state president Ashok Arora on Wednesday announced the decision in the presence of Abhay, the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly.     Arora also showed a letter signed by Chautala in this regard. Reading the letter on behalf of  Chautala, he said Ajay Chautala has been expelled for running parallel activities in the name of the party and also holding an unconstitutional  meeting of the state executive.    

He said on November 12, Om Prakash Chautala had asked him to take action against Ajay when the latter had called an “unconstitutional” meeting of the INLD state executive.”But we took taken the decision to expel Ajay Chautala today,’’ he said.     

Arora said, “As per the party constitution, only national president Om Prakash Chautala or state president or someone authorised by them has the right to call a meeting of the state executive.”“Thus party has decided to expel Ajay Chautala from the primary membership of the party, as he has been involved in anti-party activities,” he said.    Both Dushyant and Digvijay had refused to accept the order of their expulsion say it was not signed by the patriarch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp