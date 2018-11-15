Home Nation

Justice Govind Mathur takes oath as Allahabad HC CJ

The oath was administered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in a simple ceremony in the courtroom of chief justice

Published: 15th November 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Justice Govind Mathur took oath Wednesday as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

The oath was administered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in a simple ceremony in the courtroom of chief justice.

Justice Mathur was initially appointed as a judge in the Rajasthan High Court in September 2004, from where he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in November 2017.

Justice Mathur initially practised at the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court in constitutional, service and labour matters.

He also worked as University of Rajasthan's standing counsel, besides that for Indian Oil Corporation, Water and Power Consultancy Services, New Delhi and the National Teacher's Education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp