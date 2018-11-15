Justice Govind Mathur takes oath as Allahabad HC CJ

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Justice Govind Mathur took oath Wednesday as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

The oath was administered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in a simple ceremony in the courtroom of chief justice.

Justice Mathur was initially appointed as a judge in the Rajasthan High Court in September 2004, from where he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in November 2017.

Justice Mathur initially practised at the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court in constitutional, service and labour matters.

He also worked as University of Rajasthan's standing counsel, besides that for Indian Oil Corporation, Water and Power Consultancy Services, New Delhi and the National Teacher's Education.