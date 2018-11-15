Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya's son-in-law withdraws from fray

Akash Vijaywargiya (34) is contesting his maiden elections from the seat, which was won by BJP's Usha Thakur in 2013.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya was Wednesday saved from embarrassment in run-up to November 28 assembly polls when his son-in-law Lalit Porwal withdrew his candidature from Indore 3 assembly seat against the party general secretary's son Akash on the last day.

Akash Vijaywargiya (34) is contesting his maiden elections from the seat, which was won by BJP's Usha Thakur in 2013.

Porwal's wife Sapna is the niece of Kailash Vijaywargiya, the BJP national general secretary, according to the family sources of Porwal.

Vijaywargiya had performed "Kanya daan" of Sapna during her marriage, they said.

When asked why he withdrew his nomination papers as an Independent nominee, Porwal (59) said he was under pressure to do so from senior leaders of the BJP as well as his relatives.

"Moreover, I did not want that the Congress benefit from a contest between myself and Akash," Porwal told reporters.

With Porwal's withdrawal, ten candidates including Akash now remained in the fray from the Indore 3 segment.

However, the main contest is expected between the Vijaywargiya junior and Congress' Ashwin Joshi (58), a former MLA.

In a separate development, two Congress rebels namely Preeti Agnihotri and Kamlesh Khandelwal--who had filed their nomination papers as independent candidates--withdrew their candidature on Wednesday from Indore 1 seat.

The main contest here is now confined between sitting BJP MLA Sudershan Gupta and Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Vijaywargiya Lalit Porwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp