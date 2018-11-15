Home Nation

Nation remembers freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 143rd birth anniversary

Various leaders across political parties paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighter on Twitter.

Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda. (Youtube screen shot)

Indian freedom struggle is a history about numerous leaders who fought for the independence we rejoice today. One among them was Birsa Munda. Born in a Munda tribal family at Ulihatu in Khunti district of Jharkhand (then Bengal presidency), Birsa took the path of addressing the agrarian crisis to fight feudalism and British Raj. His slogan "Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana" ("Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established") is still very popular in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. 

Various leaders across political parties have paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighter on Twitter on his 143rd birth anniversary on Thursday.

A film on the late freedom fighter is also proposed. Pa Ranjith the director of Kabali and Kaala is set to enter Bollywood with the film next year.

