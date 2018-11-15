Nation remembers freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 143rd birth anniversary

By Online Desk

Indian freedom struggle is a history about numerous leaders who fought for the independence we rejoice today. One among them was Birsa Munda. Born in a Munda tribal family at Ulihatu in Khunti district of Jharkhand (then Bengal presidency), Birsa took the path of addressing the agrarian crisis to fight feudalism and British Raj. His slogan "Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana" ("Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established") is still very popular in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Various leaders across political parties have paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighter on Twitter on his 143rd birth anniversary on Thursday.

धरती आबा तेरी लड़ाई अधूरी है

एक और उलगुलान ज़रूरी है।



जय झारखण्ड।



धरती आबा की जयंती और राज्य स्थापना दिवस की समस्त राज्यवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। pic.twitter.com/7oXUWb3D0w — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 15, 2018

अंग्रेज़ों और शोषण के ख़िलाफ़ आंदोलन करनेवाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानी एवं आदिवासी अधिकारों के प्रेरणाश्रोत बिरसा मुंडा हमको एक समतामूलक समाज स्थापित करने की प्रेरणा देते हैं |



आदिवासी विद्रोह के महानायक भगवान बिरसा को उनके जन्म जयंती पर श्रद्घांजलि| pic.twitter.com/X2yTD8YJom — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2018

A film on the late freedom fighter is also proposed. Pa Ranjith the director of Kabali and Kaala is set to enter Bollywood with the film next year.