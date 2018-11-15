Home Nation

Punjab Police on alert after input on JeM terrorists in state, moving towards Delhi

Police commissioners and district police chiefs have been put on alert following the input, according to a letter issued by the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) office.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir police

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police is on alert after its counter-intelligence wing on Thursday informed that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are "planning to move towards Delhi" from the state.

Police commissioners and district police chiefs have been put on alert following the input, according to a letter issued by the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) office.

The letter stated that "according to an input, a group of 6-7 JeM terrorists are reportedly in Punjab, India (possibly in Ferozepur area) and are planning to move towards Delhi from Punjab side. "

The letter has been sent to all police officials in Punjab.

They have been asked to set up checkpoints at all important routes, conduct strict vehicle inspection and take suitable counter measures for all sensitive locations, it stated.

The letter stated that police areas along the India-Pakistan border have been asked to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF).

The officers have been advised to plan and implement precautionary measures to thwart any untoward incident, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JeM Jaish-e-Mohammad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp