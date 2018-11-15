Home Nation

Upendra Kushwaha slams Nitish Kumar’s ‘good governance’ claims after an RLSP leader is shot dead

Three other RLSP leaders – Manish Sahni or Vaishali, Manoj Mahato of Khagaul and Sanjay Sah of Siwan – were killed earlier this year.

Published: 15th November 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With yet another RLSP leader shot dead in Bihar in what is the fourth murder of the party’s grassroots leaders this year, party chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday stepped up his attacks on the Nitish Kumar-led state government amid reports that NDA has finalised a seat-sharing formula minus RLSP.

Amit Bhushan Verma, RLSP’s Paliganj block president, was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was attending a cultural programme at Mera village under Paliganj police station on Tuesday night. Just when he was getting down the podium, he was shot at. Verma received three bullets on his stomach and one on his right arm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The murder shocked RLSP leaders and workers as the local police station in-charge was present beside Verma when he received the gunshots. The assailants, said to have fired from a distance of 100 metres, escaped unnoticed by taking advantage of the darkness. A man who was hurt in the firing is currently under treatment and out of danger, said officials.

“Repeated murders like this have clearly exposed the lie in the state government’s tall claims about good governance. If this is what they call good governance, they have perhaps changed the word’s definition in Bihar,” said Kushwaha to reporters after meeting Verma’s bereaved family and the local people.

In a tweet, Kushwaha said his party’s leaders were being killed selectively. Three other RLSP leaders – Manish Sahni or Vaishali, Manoj Mahato of Khagaul and Sanjay Sah of Siwan – were killed earlier this year, prompting Kushwaha to attack the state government on the declining law and order situation.

“Honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, if you have got some free time from your divisive politics, please pay some attention to Bihar’s law and order. RLSP leaders are being killed selectively and you remain a silent spectator,” said RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand in a tweet.

Meanwhile, sources in both BJP and JD(U) said that the seat-sharing plan for NDA in Bihar has been finalised without taking RLSP into account. “It is now clear that NDA will have three parties in Bihar –JD(U), BJP and LJP. While JD(U) and BJP would contest on 17 seats each, LJP would get the rest six seats,” said a senior JD(U) leader familiar with the development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RLSP JD(U) Nitish Kumar Upendra Kushwaha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp