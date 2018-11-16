Arvind Kejriwal backs Chandrababu Naidu on barring CBI; also advises Income Tax Department ban

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Backing the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh on barring the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from conducting raids in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his counterpart should not allow even the Income Tax Department in the state.

"Chandrababu has done the right thing. Modi is misusing the CBI and Income Tax Department. Why the CBI has not caught those behind the scams of demonetisation, Vijay Mallya, Rafale, Sahara Birla Diaries etc?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

बिलकुल सही किया चंद्रबाबु जी ने। मोदी जी CBI और इंकम टैक्स विभाग का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। आज तक नोटबंदी, विजय माल्या, राफ़ेल, सहारा बिडला डायरी आदि घोटाले करने वालों को CBI ने क्यों नहीं पकड़ा?



नायडू जी, इंकम टैक्स वालों को भी अपने राज्य में मत घुसने देना https://t.co/IfH6UWueHv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2018

He also advised Naidu "to not allow the Income Tax Department in the state".

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday barred the CBI from conducting raids or carrying out investigations in the state without its permission.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government issued the orders withdrawing 'general consent' to CBI officers to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate corruption charges against officials of the Central government and private persons.

Andhra Pradesh Government has withdrawn the ‘General Consent’ given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers & jurisdiction in the state. In the absence of this permission, CBI can't interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of AP pic.twitter.com/bUgvB3hgBD

— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018