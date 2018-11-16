Home Nation

Arvind Kejriwal backs Chandrababu Naidu on barring CBI; also advises Income Tax Department ban

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday barred the CBI from conducting raids or carrying out investigations in the state without its permission.

Published: 16th November 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Backing the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh on barring the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from conducting raids in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his counterpart should not allow even the Income Tax Department in the state.

"Chandrababu has done the right thing. Modi is misusing the CBI and Income Tax Department. Why the CBI has not caught those behind the scams of demonetisation, Vijay Mallya, Rafale, Sahara Birla Diaries etc?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He also advised Naidu "to not allow the Income Tax Department in the state".

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday barred the CBI from conducting raids or carrying out investigations in the state without its permission.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government issued the orders withdrawing 'general consent' to CBI officers to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate corruption charges against officials of the Central government and private persons.

Andhra Pradesh Government has withdrawn the ‘General Consent’ given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers & jurisdiction in the state. In the absence of this permission, CBI can't interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of AP pic.twitter.com/bUgvB3hgBD

— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu CBI barred Arvind Kejriwal CBI Andhra Pradesh

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Poda De
    By trying to block CBI from doing its work in Andhra & WestBengal
    13 days ago reply

  • himanshu
    Congress misused CBI. Now BJP misusing CBI. BJP never investigated any corruption by any past centre/state Govt. No Congress politicians is in jail. CBI didn't appeal 2G scam acquittals. Modi ji is another Congressi.
    14 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp