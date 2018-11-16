Home Nation

BJP's Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang resigns from party, Lok Sabha on 'health grounds'

Raina said the MP had been insisting for over a year that he wanted to quit politics and pursue a spiritual life.

SRI NAGAR:  The BJP MP from Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang, has resigned from the party and as a member of Parliament.Chhewang, 71, forwarded his resignation letter to State BJP president Ravindra Raina.“I have to inform you that I am resigning from the party membership of BJP on health grounds with immediate effect,” reads Chhewang’s resignation letter dated November 14, 2018. 

“I am also separately writing my resignation as member of Lok Sabha from Ladakh to the Speaker Lok Sabha,” the letter reads further.Chhewang, a national executive member of BJP, had won the Lok Sabha elections from Ladakh seat of Jammu and Kashmir in the 2014 general elections. He had secured 31,111 votes, defeating his Congress rival, who got 26,402 votes.

State BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul said that the MP had developed an inclination for religion and spirituality. “He was not participating in political activities for some time and was having an inclination towards religion,” he said.Chewwang quitting would be a blow to the BJP, which lost badly in the Urban Local Bodies polls in Ladakh.

Thupstan Chhewang

