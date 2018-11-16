Home Nation

Centre approves setting up of 1023 fast track courts for rape, child abuse cases

The special fast track courts, to be set up across the country, will incur a cost of over Rs 767 crores.

Published: 16th November 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Nirbhaya Fund committee on Friday approved a proposal by the Union Law Ministry to set up 1023 fast track courts to dispose off pending cases of rape and child sex abuse cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses act in the country.

The committee headed by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry secretary Rakesh Srivastava also gave green signal to the project of using of forensic kits for sexual assaults in police stations by Ministry of Home affairs and video surveillance at 50 railway stations by Konkan railway. The special fast track courts, to be set up across the country, will incur a cost of over Rs 767 crores while the other two schemes will have a financial implication of around Rs 125 crore.

"In the First phase, 777 fast track courts may be set up in 9 states and in the second phase 246 fast track courts will be set up," said a statement by the WCD Ministry. The Home Ministry proposal for procurement of forensic kits for sexual assault cases to kick start usage of such kits in states through training of trainers also includes capacity building for forensics in sexual assault cases and strengthening of state forensic science. An in-principle approval was also given to the proposal, from Ministry of Road Transport and highways, for developing special softwares of vehicle tracking to enhance security of women on roads.

TAGS
fast track court rape child abuse cases Nirbhaya

