Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary

Soon, residents visiting government offices in the city will have to park their vehicles within the premises.

Published: 16th November 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

All clear for long-haul flights
Chandigarh International Airport will soon be able to operate long-haul international flights, as the Ministry of Defence has issued orders to the Air Force to create additional posts of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel at the Chandigarh airbase.

The airport is under the control of the Indian Air Force (IAF). By March next year, the requisite manpower will be in place and the airport will be upgraded to enable round-the-clock flight services. Since the ATC was staffed in accordance with the IAF’s operational requirements, the domestic civilian traffic was relatively low earlier. 

No parking outside govt offices
Soon, residents visiting government offices in the city will have to park their vehicles within the premises. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that anybody visiting  a government office, should park his vehicle inside the office premises.

The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner has ordered that all the authorities at institutional buildings along Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg should make sure that the parking space within such buildings is fully utilised and that no one parking outside the buildings. However the order will not be applicable to buildings that house defence installations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) or other such sensitive institutions. 

Playgrounds identified
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has identified 99 parks where children can play. This is the first time that the MC has mooted a proposal to provide children with playing areas.  The move is being seen as a direct fallout of a number of parents and children approaching the city mayor to reserve parks for children.

The agenda for the purpose would be placed for approval of the Finance and Contract Committee during its next meeting. Once it is approved, boards will be put up in parks saying that children can play in these parks. The city has around 1,800 neighbourhood parks a. Benches and open-air gyms have been installed at these parks, which are mainly frequented by elderly people, hardly leaving any space for children to play. 

Drop in number of birds at Sukhna Lake
An increase in the water level at Sukhna Lake has resulted in a reduction in the number of migratory birds, particularly waterfowl, visiting the lake area. This was stated in the Waterfowl Census and Species Count for Sukhna Lake conducted by the Chandigarh Bird Club.

Only 417 waterfowls were recorded in the latest census, as compared to 717 spotted during the last one on November 12, 2017. However, the number of species has shown an increase from 91 in 2017 to 98. The increase in the number of species has been attributed to the development of the Nagar Van area on more scientific lines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp