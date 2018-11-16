Court notices to Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra government over use of batons in RSS march

By PTI

NAGPUR: A court here Thursday sought the response of Mohan Bhagwat and the Maharashtra government on a plea calling for action against the RSS chief and other members for using batons at a public place during the Sangh's annual "path sanchalan" (route march).

Social worker Mohanish Jeevanlal Jabalpure had approached the sessions court seeking action under the Arms Act against Bhagwat and RSS member Anil Bhokhare for using batons in public place.

The sessions court issued notices to the state government, Nagpur police, Bhagwat and Bhokhare and posted the application for further hearing on December 11.

Jabalpure had earlier approached the Kotwali police station in Nagpur seeking that action be initiated against Bhagwat and other RSS workers under the Arms Act.

However, when the police failed to take action, he approached a magistrate court, which rejected his application.

The magistrate had rejected the application after observing that Bhagwat and other members were not carrying batons with a view to causing law and order problems or harm anyone.

Following this, Jabalpure approached the sessions court and filed an application in which he sought that the magistrate's order be quashed and and a direction be given to the police to investigate the matter against Bhagwat and others.

Jabalpure Thursday told PTI that the RSS had conducted a 'path sanchalan' on May 28.

"I had complained to the offices of the collector and police commissioner that people in the route march were carrying lathis. I also filed an RTI with the police's Special Branch to know if the march organisers had permission to display batons."

He said the Special Branch's RTI reply mentioned that the organisers were not allowed to exhibit, use or carry batons and doing so would be a cognisable offence.

"Following the RTI reply, I approached the Kotwali police station over rules being flouted during the path sanchalan. However, due to their inaction, I had to approach the courts," Jabalpure said.