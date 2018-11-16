Home Nation

Delhi policeman shoots self, suicide note blames in-laws' 'public assault'

A suicide note was recovered from the deceased which indicated domestic discord as the reason for his suicide.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only (Photo |EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police Head Constable on Friday committed suicide, blaming his in-laws for insulting him by publicly thrashing him a day ago, police said.

Sohanveer, 35, shot himself with his service pistol at 6 am while on duty at the parking lot at the Delhi Secretariat, an officer said.

The Secretariat staff alerted the police, a police spokesperson said.

A suicide note was recovered from the deceased which indicated domestic discord as the reason for his suicide, the spokesperson added.

Accessed by IANS, the note addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said: "My brother-in-law, Yashpal, who is a Head Constable in Uttar Pradesh Police, and one other relative, Chaman, are responsible for my death.

"They had on Thursday assaulted me publicly and also videographed it. It hurt my self-respect and I have no other option but to commit suicide. You can check the video and take legal action against them.

"My wife, who is also a constable with Delhi Police, has an extramarital affair with one Pankaj from my village. When I had complained about it to my in-laws, they abused me and also threatened that I am demeaning their dignity," he said.

Sohanveer joined Delhi Police as a constable 11 years ago.

