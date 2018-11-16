Home Nation

IKEA to turn pollution-causing rice straws into useful products in India

The project, part of the company's 'Better Air Now' initiative, will begin from India and is focussed on New Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad which are among the world's most air polluted cities. 

Published: 16th November 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

IKEA

The logo of IKEA is seen outside its under construction store in Hyderabad, India, July 18, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: IKEA on Thursday announced its plan to turn rice straws into a new renewable material source for its products.

The first IKEA product prototypes based on rice straw will be ready by the end of 2018 and the ambition is to start selling the products in IKEA India during 2019-2020, and gradually include more markets, the company said in a statement.

"We know that burning of rice crop residue is a major pollution source and with this initiative we hope that will change," said Helene Davidsson, Sustainability Manager, South Asia at IKEA Purchasing.

ALSO READ | Ikea to create 10,000 jobs in Maharashtra over next 3 years

"If we can find a way to make use of rice straw, it would become a valuable source for the farmers instead of being burnt, which in the end also would contribute to better air for people," Davidsson added.

Rice straw is a rice harvesting residue and is traditionally burned, contributing heavily to air pollution and smog in India.

According to World Health Organization, around 90 per cent of the people worldwide breathe polluted air, which is estimated to cause seven million deaths per year. 

IKEA aims to work closely with central and state governments in India, private companies, innovators, NGO's, the UN, universities, suppliers and farmers, to contribute to villages reaching zero rice straw burning.

The company has set itself a goal of using only renewable and recycled materials by 2030 by phasing out hazardous chemicals and tackling air emissions. 

"IKEA works continuously to contribute and enable healthy and sustainable living. One of our main priorities is clean air and the 'Better Air Now' initiative is an important step on this journey," said Lena Pripp-Kovac, Sustainability Manager, Inter IKEA Group.

