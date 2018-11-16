Home Nation

India's first elephant hospital opens in Mathura

Located close to the elephant conservation and care centre, the hospital is designed to treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants and is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants.

Published: 16th November 2018

By IANS

MATHURA/AGRA: India's first specialized hospital for elephants was on Friday formally opened by Agra Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar at Farah block's Churmura village.

The unique medical centre offers wireless digital X-ray, laser treatment, dental X-ray, thermal imaging, ultrasonography, hydrotherapy and quarantine facilities.

Located close to the elephant conservation and care centre, the hospital is designed to treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants and is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants, as also an elephant restraining device with a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for long duration medical procedures.

An observation deck will allow veterinary students and interns to observe and learn about elephant's behaviour and treatment from a safe distance.

The promoter NGO Wildlife SOS CEO Katick Satyanarayan told IANS that this is a milestone in the conservation journey. "The facility will allow us to take better care, and gradually develop as a destination for humane management of elephants."

The Wildlife SOS established the first elephant conservation and care centre in 2010 and is currently looking after 20 elephants requiring specialised treatment.

