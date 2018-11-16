Kathua rape and murder: Victim's family drop Deepika Singh Rajawat as lawyer

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The family of Kathua gang-rape and murder victim has dropped Deepika Singh Rajawat as its lawyer, accusing her of taking up the case only for publicity. They alleged that she had appeared for the hearings only thrice, claiming a threat to her life as an excuse.

Deepika, however, claimed the family had taken the step under the influence of some other lawyers.

The brutal gang rape and murder of the eight-year-old nomad girl in Rasana village of Kathua, Jammu, in January this year had sparked nation-wide outrage.

The victim’s father has moved an application in the court of Pathankot session judge Dr Tejwinder Singh, seeking withdrawal of the power of attorney given to Deepika, pleading their case in the court. The case is being heard on a daily basis.

“Deepika has appeared only two to three times in the hearings in the court in last five months. She says she has a threat to her life and keeping in view her apprehensions and non-appearance in the cases, I withdraw my power of attorney issued to her and henceforth she is not my advocate in the case,” reads the application.

The victim’s father has, however, reposed faith in three other advocates representing them in the case.

Reacting to the family’s decision, Deepika said it was unfortunate that under the influence of some lawyers, they had dropped her from the case.

“I could not have appeared in each and every hearing in Pathankot as I was busy in other cases in Jammu also. I have not taken any money from anybody.”

“I had to shift my office in Jammu because of this case. It had also affected studies of my daughter,” she said. “I got publicity and awards because I sincerely fought the case. Now, people are feeling jealous and some lawyers conspired to get me dropped as a lawyer from the case.”