Kids in conflict with law should get tuition: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tutorials should be arranged for children living in observation homes so that they can return to mainstream education, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, under the Union Women and Child Development Ministry, has recommended.Observing that education has not been a “priority” at these homes, the apex child rights body has suggested that teachers be deputed to these homes to help the children with their education.

It has also recommended that observation homes start intervention on education soon after the child, who is in conflict with law, is referred to a home. In a report on 'Availability of Quality Education and Vocational Training in Observation Homes in India', the NCPCR recommended that tutorials be provided to rehabilitated children to regular schooling.The study was carried out based on an analysis of 50 observation homes, where around 2,691 children are lodged.

“A whopping majority of 42 homes did not have a separate budget or funds earmarked for education of children living in these homes. The majority of homes are being run by the government, except four homes managed by NGOs,” the report said. "It seems there is no dedicated budget provision in government homes, which infers that education has not been a priority in the scheme of activities with the children in conflict with law,” it said.

“It is imperative to ensure that these children do not drop out from the school for the reason that they came to an observation home. It is highly recommended to depute teachers at observation homes under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan,” the report said.

The Juvenile Justice Act mandates that children found in conflict with law be sent to a special home that provides reformative services like education, skill development, counselling, behaviour modification therapy and psychiatric support during their stay. The initiative has been undertaken to see in detail if education and vocational training are being provided to children living in these homes, an NCPCR member said.

Justice for juveniles

The Juvenile Justice Act mandates that children found in conflict with law be sent to a special home that provides reformative services like education, skill development, counselling, behaviour modification therapy and psychiatric support during their stay.