Madhya Pradesh HC upholds man's death sentence for raping, killing minor

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh High Court Thursday upheld the death sentence awarded to a 19-year-old man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Dhar district here.

The sentence was upheld by a division bench of Justices S K Awasthi and P K Jaiswal, which had earlier reserved its judgement after hearing both parties on July 30.

"The high court, after agreeing with the prosecution's points, ratified the capital punishment awarded to the convict, Karan, by the lower court, and dismissed the petition filed by him (Karan)," government advocate Bhuvan Gautam said.

Karan was awarded capital punishment by the lower court on May 17 for raping and killing the minor girl.

He had kidnapped the victim in the evening of December 15, 2017 and later raped her in a pit at a secluded place in Manawar town in the district.

He then bludgeoned her to death with a stone.