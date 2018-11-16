Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh HC upholds man's death sentence for raping, killing minor

He had kidnapped the victim in the evening of December 15, 2017 and later raped her in a pit at a secluded place in Manawar town in the district.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh High Court Thursday upheld the death sentence awarded to a 19-year-old man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Dhar district here.

The sentence was upheld by a division bench of Justices S K Awasthi and P K Jaiswal, which had earlier reserved its judgement after hearing both parties on July 30.

"The high court, after agreeing with the prosecution's points, ratified the capital punishment awarded to the convict, Karan, by the lower court, and dismissed the petition filed by him (Karan)," government advocate Bhuvan Gautam said.

Karan was awarded capital punishment by the lower court on May 17 for raping and killing the minor girl.

He had kidnapped the victim in the evening of December 15, 2017 and later raped her in a pit at a secluded place in Manawar town in the district.

He then bludgeoned her to death with a stone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
minor rape POSCO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp