Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: JD(U) suspends absconding ex-minister Manju Verma

Manju Verma had stepped down as social welfare minister in August after media reports indicated close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and prime accused in the case.

Published: 16th November 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former state minister Manju Verma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The JD(U) said Thursday it has suspended former Bihar minister Manju Verma, facing arrest under the arms act following recovery of ammunition from her home during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

JD(U) state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh said the party suspended the absconding leader from its primary membership on November 10 in keeping with the policy of zero tolerance for crime and corruption.

"We have always taken a tough stance whenever any member of our party is found to be involved in any criminal or corruption case. Nothing new in that," he said.

Singh was replying to queries about Verma, a two-time MLA from Cheria Bariarpur constituency in Begusarai district, evading arrest despite an arrest warrant and warnings issued by the Supreme Court to surrender.

Verma had stepped down as social welfare minister in August after media reports indicated close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and prime accused in the sex scandal case Brajesh Thakur.

A few days later, the CBI raided her Patna residence besides her in-laws home at Cheria Bariarpur from where a cache of ammunition was seized.

A case was then registered against her.

She moved an application for anticipatory bail before a Begusarai court which was turned down and a similar plea was rejected by the Patna High Court.

Her husband surrendered before a Begusarai court on October 29.

The Supreme Court earlier this week rapped the Bihar police for failing to arrest the former minister and directed the DGP to appear before it in-person on November 27 if she was not nabbed by then.

Police are conducting raids in Bihar and Jharkhand for her arrest.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at a Muzaffarpur shelter home and the issue was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the TISS to the social welfare department of Bihar government.

An FIR was filed on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur, who was running the shelter home.

The probe was later taken over by CBI and so far, 17 people have been arrested in connection with that case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manju Verma Muzaffarpur shelter home rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp