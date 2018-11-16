Home Nation

Punjab Police release posters of J-K based terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind head Zakir Moosa

The latest development comes after intelligence agencies informed the police about his movements near Amritsar.

Published: 16th November 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Wanted posters of Zakir Moosa. | Image Courtesy: ANi

By ANI

GURDASPUR: The Punjab Police have released wanted posters of Zakir Moosa, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit with reported links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The latest development comes after intelligence agencies informed the police about his movements near Amritsar.

Speaking on the issue, Gurdaspur SSP Swarandeep Singh said, "We had inputs about his (Moosa's) movements near Amritsar. So we have released wanted posters of him to make public aware and have requested them to tell us if they have any information."

The Punjab Police are on their toes after the intelligence agencies had issued a letter stating that seven members of the terror outfit JeM were believed to be sighted in Ferozepur. Following the development, the state has been put on high alert.

"We had inputs that some JeM terrorists have infiltrated in Punjab through Ferozepur, so we have taken precautionary measures. Extra forces have been deployed along the border. Checking of vehicles is underway," the SSP further said.

On November 5, the Punjab Police arrested two students associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, in connection with Maqsudan Police Station hand-grenade blasts case of September 14.

The outfit is headed by Musa, also known as Zakir Rashid Bhatt, who masterminded and guided the attack, involving Shahid Qayoom and Fazil Bashir, who were students of ST Soldier College of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zakir Moosa Jaish-e-Mohammed Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp