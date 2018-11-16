Rafale deal: Opposition slams lack of sovereign guarantee

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Thursday slammed the Centre over the Rafale jet deal, with Rahul Gandhi targeting PM Narendra Modi over the lack of a sovereign guarantee by France in the deal, and the CPI-M demanding a probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

"The latest skeleton to tumble out of the RAFALE cupboard: NO Guarantee by the French Govt. backing the deal. BUT, our PM says there's a letter from the French promising to be faithful! That's enough to call this a "Govt to Govt" deal," Rahul tweeted.

ALSO READ | Mr Modi personally increased benchmark price of Rafale jets by 3 billion euros: Rahul Gandhi

The response came amid charges and counter-charges by the Congress party and jet manufacturer, Dassault. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the law ministry had flagged the lack of sovereign guarantee on December 9, 2015, but the PM waived off the condition and instead accepted the letter of comfort from the French government on August 24, 2016 in the CCS meeting in violation of the defence procurement procedure.

Surjewala also accused the PM of increasing the benchmark price of the aircraft by Euro 3 billion or Rs 22,743 crore. "PM Modi in the CCS accepted the higher 'Benchmark Price' of Rs 8.2 Billion instead of Rs 5.2 Billion. Why did PM Modi compromise National Interests by waiving the 'Bank Guarantee/French Government's Sovereign Guarantee' in violation of Defence Procurement Procedure," said Surjewala.

Questions, charges

■ CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury says money going to Ambani firm is coming back to the ruling party through electoral bonds.

■ Congress has questioned the role of NSA Ajit Doval, wondering who authorized him to negotiate the deal.