Home Nation

Rafale deal: Opposition slams lack of sovereign guarantee

Surjewala also accused the PM of increasing the benchmark price of the aircraft by Euro 3 billion or `22,743 crore.

Published: 16th November 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale

Rafale Fighter Jet. (Photo | Official Dassualt aviation website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition on Thursday slammed the Centre over the Rafale jet deal, with Rahul Gandhi targeting PM Narendra Modi over the lack of a sovereign guarantee by France in the deal, and the CPI-M demanding a probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

"The latest skeleton to tumble out of the RAFALE cupboard:  NO Guarantee by the French Govt. backing the deal. BUT, our PM says there's a letter from the French promising to be faithful! That's enough to call this a "Govt to Govt" deal," Rahul tweeted.

ALSO READ | Mr Modi personally increased benchmark price of Rafale jets by 3 billion euros: Rahul Gandhi

The response came amid charges and counter-charges by the Congress party and jet manufacturer, Dassault. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the law ministry had flagged the lack of sovereign guarantee on December 9, 2015, but the PM waived off the condition and instead accepted the letter of comfort from the French government on August 24, 2016 in the CCS meeting in violation of the defence procurement procedure.

Surjewala also accused the PM of increasing the benchmark price of the aircraft by Euro 3 billion or Rs 22,743 crore. "PM Modi in the CCS accepted the higher 'Benchmark Price' of Rs 8.2 Billion instead of Rs 5.2 Billion. Why did PM Modi compromise National Interests by waiving the 'Bank Guarantee/French Government's Sovereign Guarantee' in violation of Defence Procurement Procedure," said Surjewala.

Questions, charges 
■ CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury says money going to Ambani firm is coming back to the ruling party through electoral bonds.  
■ Congress has questioned the role of NSA Ajit Doval, wondering who authorized him to negotiate the deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale jet deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp