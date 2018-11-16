Rahul's dream of winning MP will not be fulfilled: Smriti Irani

By UNI

SEHORE: Star campaigner of BJP and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a jibe on Congress President Rahul Gandhi by alleging that his dream to win Madhya Pradesh, was not going to be fulfilled.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi, Congress has not won a single election in the Lok Sabha seat, Ms Irani said, while speaking to mediapersons here.

In 2014 elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had won the Amethi seat by defeating BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

She said election is a festival of democracy and BJP will win the elections.

She alleged that Congress has a tradition of making indecent remarks on women.

Comments made by them suggest the party's sacrament (Sanskar) and their approach to empowering women.

Leaders of Congress are the ones, who spread poison between the two communities, she alleged.

Recently, Congress chief Kamal Nath was flayed by representatives of several organisations working for empowering women, Ms Irani pointed out.

In reply to a question as to why the lesser number of women candidates were featuring in the Congress list of candidates, Mr Nath had allegedly said, ''We gave tickets to all women candidates, who could win. Just for the sake of quota or decoration, we did not choose that path.''

Nath's 'decoration' remark on women was criticised by the organisations, who said it was an insult to them.

The Union Minister was in Sehore, where she campaigned in support of her party candidate Sudesh Rai.