Supreme Court raps state governments for not filling judicial posts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed state governments and various High Courts to streamline appointments to the subordinate judiciary and ensure adequacy of infrastructure and manpower in the subordinate judiciary.A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said there were 22,036 posts in the subordinate judiciary, out of which 5,133 were vacant.

The bench asked for details of whether the infrastructure and manpower available in the states was adequate if all the posts were to be filled up.In Uttar Pradesh, more than 1,000 posts are vacant in the subordinate judiciary, which the bench directed to be filled by July 2019.

"We will ensure that 1,000 vacancies are filled up. But is there adequate infrastructure and staff for the judges", Justice Gogoi asked after the bench was apprised of the shortage of infrastructure facilities.In the case of West Bengal, the bench was informed that appointments to various posts were at an advanced stage.