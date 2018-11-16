Home Nation

Supreme Court raps state governments for not filling judicial posts

The bench asked for details of whether the infrastructure and manpower available in the states was adequate if all the posts were to be filled up.

Published: 16th November 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday directed state governments and various High Courts to streamline appointments to the subordinate judiciary and ensure adequacy of infrastructure and manpower in the subordinate judiciary.A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said there were 22,036 posts in the subordinate judiciary, out of which 5,133 were vacant.

The bench asked for details of whether the infrastructure and manpower available in the states was adequate if all the posts were to be filled up.In Uttar Pradesh, more than 1,000 posts are vacant in the subordinate judiciary, which the bench directed to be filled by July 2019.

"We will ensure that 1,000 vacancies are filled up. But is there adequate infrastructure and staff for the judges", Justice Gogoi asked after the bench was apprised of the shortage of infrastructure facilities.In the case of West Bengal, the bench was informed that appointments to various posts were at an advanced stage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp